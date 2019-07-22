Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

July 22, 2019 11:51 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 60 41 .594
Washington 52 46 .531
Philadelphia 52 48 .520
New York 45 54 .455 14
Miami 36 62 .367 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 54 45 .545
St. Louis 52 47 .525 2
Milwaukee 53 49 .520
Pittsburgh 46 53 .465 8
Cincinnati 45 53 .459
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 67 35 .657
Arizona 50 50 .500 16
San Francisco 50 50 .500 16
Colorado 47 52 .475 18½
San Diego 47 52 .475 18½

___

Sunday’s Games

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings

Advertisement

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 1

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 5

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Lambert 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 9-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-2) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 4-11) at Arizona (Kelly 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate