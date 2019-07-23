Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

July 23, 2019 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 60 41 .594
Washington 52 46 .531
Philadelphia 52 48 .520
New York 45 54 .455 14
Miami 36 62 .367 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 54 46 .540
St. Louis 52 47 .525
Milwaukee 53 49 .520 2
Pittsburgh 46 53 .465
Cincinnati 45 53 .459 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 67 35 .657
Arizona 51 50 .505 15½
San Francisco 51 50 .505 15½
Colorado 47 52 .475 18½
San Diego 47 52 .475 18½

___

Sunday’s Games

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings

Advertisement

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 1

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 6, Baltimore 3

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Lambert 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 9-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-2) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 4-11) at Arizona (Kelly 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-7), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-10), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 8-5) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 3:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-7) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-8), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander