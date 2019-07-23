|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|60
|41
|.594
|—
|Washington
|52
|46
|.531
|6½
|Philadelphia
|52
|48
|.520
|7½
|New York
|46
|54
|.460
|13½
|Miami
|36
|62
|.367
|22½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|46
|.540
|—
|St. Louis
|53
|47
|.530
|1
|Milwaukee
|53
|49
|.520
|2
|Pittsburgh
|46
|54
|.460
|8
|Cincinnati
|45
|53
|.459
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|67
|35
|.657
|—
|Arizona
|51
|50
|.505
|15½
|San Francisco
|51
|50
|.505
|15½
|Colorado
|47
|52
|.475
|18½
|San Diego
|47
|53
|.470
|19
___
Colorado at Washington, ppd.
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 1
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 6, Baltimore 3
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-7), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Sims 1-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-10), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 8-5) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 3:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-7) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Gallen 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-8), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
