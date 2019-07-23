Listen Live Sports

National League

July 23, 2019 10:57 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 60 42 .588
Washington 53 46 .535
Philadelphia 52 48 .520 7
New York 46 54 .460 13
Miami 37 62 .374 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 54 46 .540
St. Louis 53 47 .530 1
Milwaukee 53 49 .520 2
Pittsburgh 46 54 .460 8
Cincinnati 45 53 .459 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 67 35 .657
Arizona 51 50 .505 15½
San Francisco 51 50 .505 15½
Colorado 47 53 .470 19
San Diego 47 53 .470 19

___

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 9, Miami 1

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 6, Baltimore 3

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 11, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2

Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-7), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sims 1-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-10), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 8-5) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 3:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-7) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-8), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

