|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|60
|42
|.588
|—
|Washington
|54
|46
|.540
|5
|Philadelphia
|54
|48
|.529
|6
|New York
|46
|54
|.460
|13
|Miami
|37
|62
|.374
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|47
|.535
|—
|St. Louis
|53
|47
|.530
|½
|Milwaukee
|54
|50
|.519
|1½
|Cincinnati
|46
|54
|.460
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|46
|54
|.460
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|67
|36
|.650
|—
|San Francisco
|52
|50
|.510
|14½
|Arizona
|51
|51
|.500
|15½
|San Diego
|47
|53
|.470
|18½
|Colorado
|47
|54
|.465
|19
___
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 11, Colorado 1
N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings
Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4
Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 6
Baltimore 7, Arizona 2
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 13 innings
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Washington 3, Colorado 2, 1st game
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7), 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 7-8), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Hoffman 1-3) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
