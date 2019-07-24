Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

July 24, 2019 6:50 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 60 42 .588
Washington 54 46 .540 5
Philadelphia 54 48 .529 6
New York 46 54 .460 13
Miami 37 62 .374 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 55 47 .539
St. Louis 53 47 .530 1
Milwaukee 54 50 .519 2
Cincinnati 46 54 .460 8
Pittsburgh 46 54 .460 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 67 36 .650
San Francisco 52 51 .505 15
Arizona 51 51 .500 15½
San Diego 47 53 .470 18½
Colorado 47 54 .465 19

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 11, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2

Advertisement

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 6

Baltimore 7, Arizona 2

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 13 innings

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Colorado 2, 1st game

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 1

Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7), 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 7-8), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Hoffman 1-3) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 4:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth