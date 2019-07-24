East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 60 42 .588 — Washington 54 46 .540 5 Philadelphia 54 48 .529 6 New York 46 54 .460 13 Miami 37 62 .374 21½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 55 47 .539 — St. Louis 53 47 .530 1 Milwaukee 54 50 .519 2 Cincinnati 46 54 .460 8 Pittsburgh 46 54 .460 8 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 67 36 .650 — San Francisco 52 51 .505 15 Arizona 51 51 .500 15½ San Diego 47 53 .470 18½ Colorado 47 54 .465 19

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 11, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings

Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 6

Baltimore 7, Arizona 2

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 13 innings

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Colorado 2, 1st game

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 1

Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7), 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 7-8), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Hoffman 1-3) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 4:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

