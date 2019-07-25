|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|60
|43
|.583
|—
|Washington
|55
|46
|.545
|4
|Philadelphia
|54
|48
|.529
|5½
|New York
|47
|55
|.461
|12½
|Miami
|38
|62
|.380
|20½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|55
|47
|.539
|—
|St. Louis
|54
|47
|.535
|½
|Milwaukee
|54
|50
|.519
|2
|Cincinnati
|46
|54
|.460
|8
|Pittsburgh
|46
|55
|.455
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|67
|37
|.644
|—
|Arizona
|52
|51
|.505
|14½
|San Francisco
|52
|51
|.505
|14½
|San Diego
|48
|54
|.471
|18
|Colorado
|47
|55
|.461
|19
Washington 3, Colorado 2, 1st game
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
Arizona 5, Baltimore 2
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 1
St. Louis 14, Pittsburgh 8
Washington 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 2, Atlanta 0
Miami 2, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 0
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 9-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 9-3), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-7), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 11-2) at Washington (Sanchez 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 10-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-8) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
