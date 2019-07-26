East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 60 43 .583 — Washington 55 47 .539 4½ Philadelphia 54 48 .529 5½ New York 47 55 .461 12½ Miami 38 62 .380 20½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 55 47 .539 — St. Louis 55 47 .539 — Milwaukee 54 50 .519 2 Cincinnati 46 54 .460 8 Pittsburgh 46 56 .451 9 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 67 37 .644 — Arizona 52 51 .505 14½ San Francisco 52 51 .505 14½ San Diego 48 54 .471 18 Colorado 48 55 .466 18½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Colorado 2, 1st game

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Arizona 5, Baltimore 2

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 1

St. Louis 14, Pittsburgh 8

Washington 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 2, Atlanta 0

Miami 2, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 0

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, Washington 7

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Marquez 9-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 9-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 11-2) at Washington (Sanchez 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 10-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-8) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Young 3-0) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 10-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 11-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

