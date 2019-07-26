|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|61
|43
|.587
|—
|Washington
|55
|47
|.539
|5
|Philadelphia
|54
|49
|.524
|6½
|New York
|48
|55
|.466
|12½
|Miami
|39
|62
|.386
|20½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|55
|47
|.539
|—
|St. Louis
|55
|47
|.539
|—
|Milwaukee
|54
|50
|.519
|2
|Cincinnati
|46
|55
|.455
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|46
|57
|.447
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|67
|37
|.644
|—
|San Francisco
|52
|51
|.505
|14½
|Arizona
|52
|52
|.500
|15
|Colorado
|49
|55
|.471
|18
|San Diego
|48
|54
|.471
|18
___
N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 0
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8, Washington 7
Colorado 12, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2
Miami 3, Arizona 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Young 3-0) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-1), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 10-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 11-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
