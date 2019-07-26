Listen Live Sports

National League

July 26, 2019 10:33 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 61 43 .587
Washington 55 48 .534
Philadelphia 54 49 .524
New York 48 55 .466 12½
Miami 39 62 .386 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 55 47 .539
St. Louis 55 47 .539
Milwaukee 54 50 .519 2
Cincinnati 46 55 .455
Pittsburgh 46 57 .447
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 68 37 .648
San Francisco 52 51 .505 15
Arizona 52 52 .500 15½
Colorado 49 55 .471 18½
San Diego 48 54 .471 18½

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 0

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, Washington 7

Friday’s Games

Colorado 12, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 2

Miami 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Young 3-0) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 10-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 11-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

