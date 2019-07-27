East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 61 43 .587 — Washington 55 48 .534 5½ Philadelphia 54 49 .524 6½ New York 48 55 .466 12½ Miami 39 62 .386 20½ Central Division W L Pct GB St. Louis 56 47 .544 — Chicago 55 48 .534 1 Milwaukee 55 50 .524 2 Cincinnati 46 55 .455 9 Pittsburgh 46 57 .447 10 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 68 37 .648 — San Francisco 53 51 .510 14½ Arizona 52 52 .500 15½ Colorado 49 55 .471 18½ San Diego 48 55 .466 19

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 0

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, Washington 7

Friday’s Games

Colorado 12, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 2

Miami 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 5, Houston 3

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Washington (Ross 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Young 3-0) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 10-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gonzalez 0-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 11-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at San Diego (Quantrill 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Gausman 3-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 9-6) at Miami (Richards 3-12), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Cincinnati (Wood 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-1) at Washington (Strasburg 13-4), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-4), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

