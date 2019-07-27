Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

July 27, 2019 7:16 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 61 43 .587
Washington 55 49 .529 6
Philadelphia 54 49 .524
New York 48 55 .466 12½
Miami 39 62 .386 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 56 47 .544
Chicago 55 48 .534 1
Milwaukee 55 50 .524 2
Cincinnati 46 55 .455 9
Pittsburgh 46 57 .447 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 69 37 .651
San Francisco 53 51 .510 15
Arizona 52 52 .500 16
Colorado 49 55 .471 19
San Diego 48 55 .466 19½

Friday’s Games

Colorado 12, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 2

Miami 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 5, Houston 3

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3

Arizona at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Gausman 3-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 9-6) at Miami (Richards 3-12), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Cincinnati (Wood 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-1) at Washington (Strasburg 13-4), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-4), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

