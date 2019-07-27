|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|61
|43
|.587
|—
|Washington
|55
|49
|.529
|6
|Philadelphia
|54
|49
|.524
|6½
|New York
|49
|55
|.471
|12
|Miami
|39
|63
|.382
|21
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|56
|47
|.544
|—
|Chicago
|55
|48
|.534
|1
|Milwaukee
|55
|50
|.524
|2
|Cincinnati
|46
|55
|.455
|9
|Pittsburgh
|46
|58
|.442
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|69
|37
|.651
|—
|San Francisco
|53
|51
|.510
|15
|Arizona
|53
|52
|.505
|15½
|Colorado
|49
|55
|.471
|19
|San Diego
|48
|55
|.466
|19½
___
Colorado 12, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 2
Miami 3, Arizona 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 5, Houston 3
San Francisco 2, San Diego 1, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3
Arizona 9, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 3-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 9-6) at Miami (Richards 3-12), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Cincinnati (Wood 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-5), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-1) at Washington (Strasburg 13-4), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-3), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-4), 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
