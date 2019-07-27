East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 62 43 .590 — Washington 55 49 .529 6½ Philadelphia 54 50 .519 7½ New York 49 55 .471 12½ Miami 39 63 .382 21½ Central Division W L Pct GB St. Louis 56 48 .538 — Chicago 55 49 .529 1 Milwaukee 56 50 .528 1 Cincinnati 47 55 .461 8 Pittsburgh 46 58 .442 10 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 69 37 .651 — San Francisco 53 51 .510 15 Arizona 53 52 .505 15½ Colorado 49 56 .467 19½ San Diego 48 55 .466 19½

Friday’s Games

Colorado 12, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 2

Miami 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 5, Houston 3

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3

Arizona 9, Miami 2

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 7

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 8, St. Louis 2

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Gausman 3-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 9-6) at Miami (Richards 3-12), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Cincinnati (Wood 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-1) at Washington (Strasburg 13-4), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-4), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

