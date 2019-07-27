Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

July 27, 2019 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 62 43 .590
Washington 55 49 .529
Philadelphia 54 50 .519
New York 49 55 .471 12½
Miami 39 63 .382 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 56 48 .538
Chicago 55 48 .534 ½
Milwaukee 55 50 .524
Cincinnati 47 55 .461 8
Pittsburgh 46 58 .442 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 69 37 .651
San Francisco 53 51 .510 15
Arizona 53 52 .505 15½
Colorado 49 56 .467 19½
San Diego 48 55 .466 19½

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado 12, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Washington 2

Advertisement

Miami 3, Arizona 2

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 5, Houston 3

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3

Arizona 9, Miami 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 7

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 8, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Gausman 3-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 9-6) at Miami (Richards 3-12), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Cincinnati (Wood 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-1) at Washington (Strasburg 13-4), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-4), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established