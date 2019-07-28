Listen Live Sports

National League

July 28, 2019 10:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 62 43 .590
Washington 55 49 .529
Philadelphia 54 50 .519
New York 49 55 .471 12½
Miami 39 63 .382 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 56 48 .538
Chicago 55 49 .529 1
Milwaukee 56 50 .528 1
Cincinnati 47 55 .461 8
Pittsburgh 46 58 .442 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 69 37 .651
Arizona 53 52 .505 15½
San Francisco 53 52 .505 15½
San Diego 49 55 .471 19
Colorado 49 56 .467 19½

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3

Arizona 9, Miami 2

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 7

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 8, St. Louis 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-10) at Miami (Smith 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 8-6) at San Diego (Lamet 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

