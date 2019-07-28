|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|Washington
|55
|49
|.529
|6
|Philadelphia
|55
|50
|.524
|6½
|New York
|49
|55
|.471
|12
|Miami
|40
|63
|.388
|20½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|56
|48
|.538
|—
|Chicago
|55
|49
|.529
|1
|Milwaukee
|56
|50
|.528
|1
|Cincinnati
|47
|55
|.461
|8
|Pittsburgh
|46
|58
|.442
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|69
|37
|.651
|—
|San Francisco
|53
|52
|.505
|15½
|Arizona
|53
|53
|.500
|16
|San Diego
|49
|55
|.471
|19
|Colorado
|49
|56
|.467
|19½
___
L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3
Arizona 9, Miami 2
Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 7
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 8, St. Louis 2
San Diego 5, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4
Miami 5, Arizona 1
Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-10) at Miami (Smith 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
