Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

July 28, 2019 4:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 62 44 .585
Washington 56 49 .533
Philadelphia 55 50 .524
New York 50 55 .476 11½
Miami 40 63 .388 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 56 48 .538
Chicago 55 49 .529 1
Milwaukee 56 50 .528 1
Cincinnati 48 55 .466
Pittsburgh 46 59 .438 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 69 38 .645
San Francisco 53 52 .505 15
Arizona 53 53 .500 15½
San Diego 49 55 .471 18½
Colorado 49 57 .462 19½

___

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3

Arizona 9, Miami 2

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 7

Advertisement

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 8, St. Louis 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Miami 5, Arizona 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 11, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-10) at Miami (Smith 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA