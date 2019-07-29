Listen Live Sports

National League

July 29, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 62 44 .585
Washington 56 49 .533
Philadelphia 55 50 .524
New York 50 55 .476 11½
Miami 40 63 .388 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 56 49 .533
St. Louis 56 49 .533
Milwaukee 56 51 .523 1
Cincinnati 48 55 .466 7
Pittsburgh 46 59 .438 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 69 38 .645
San Francisco 54 52 .509 14½
Arizona 53 53 .500 15½
San Diego 49 56 .467 19
Colorado 49 57 .462 19½

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3

Arizona 9, Miami 2

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 7

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 8, St. Louis 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

Miami 5, Arizona 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 11, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs 11, Milwaukee 4

Houston 6, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-10) at Miami (Smith 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-2), 3:40 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 5-7) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 3-4) at Philadelphia (Smyly 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-5) at Miami (Gallen 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 7-9) at Cincinnati (Roark 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-7), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-8), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 7-5), 10:07 p.m.

