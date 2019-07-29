|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|Washington
|56
|49
|.533
|5½
|Philadelphia
|55
|50
|.524
|6½
|New York
|50
|55
|.476
|11½
|Miami
|40
|63
|.388
|20½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|56
|49
|.533
|—
|St. Louis
|56
|49
|.533
|—
|Milwaukee
|56
|51
|.523
|1
|Cincinnati
|48
|55
|.466
|7
|Pittsburgh
|46
|59
|.438
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|69
|38
|.645
|—
|San Francisco
|54
|52
|.509
|14½
|Arizona
|53
|53
|.500
|15½
|San Diego
|49
|56
|.467
|19
|Colorado
|49
|57
|.462
|19½
___
L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3
Arizona 9, Miami 2
Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 7
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 8, St. Louis 2
San Diego 5, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2
Miami 5, Arizona 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 7
Washington 11, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs 11, Milwaukee 4
Houston 6, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 7, San Diego 6
Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-10) at Miami (Smith 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-2), 3:40 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 5-7) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 3-4) at Philadelphia (Smyly 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-5) at Miami (Gallen 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 7-9) at Cincinnati (Roark 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-7), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-8), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 7-5), 10:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.