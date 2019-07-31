Listen Live Sports

National League

July 31, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 64 45 .587
Philadelphia 56 50 .528
Washington 57 51 .528
New York 51 55 .481 11½
Miami 41 65 .387 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 57 49 .538
Chicago 56 50 .528 1
Milwaukee 56 52 .519 2
Cincinnati 50 56 .472 7
Pittsburgh 47 61 .435 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 71 39 .645
San Francisco 54 53 .505 15½
Arizona 54 55 .495 16½
San Diego 50 57 .467 19½
Colorado 50 59 .459 20½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 11, Washington 8

Pittsburgh 11, Cincinnati 4

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 4

Oakland 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

Minnesota 7, Miami 4

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Pineda 7-5) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Oakland (Mengden 5-2), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

