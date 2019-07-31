|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|64
|45
|.587
|—
|Washington
|57
|51
|.528
|6½
|Philadelphia
|56
|51
|.523
|7
|New York
|52
|55
|.486
|11
|Miami
|41
|65
|.387
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|57
|50
|.533
|—
|St. Louis
|57
|50
|.533
|—
|Milwaukee
|56
|52
|.519
|1½
|Cincinnati
|50
|56
|.472
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|61
|.435
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|71
|39
|.645
|—
|San Francisco
|55
|53
|.509
|15
|Arizona
|54
|55
|.495
|16½
|San Diego
|50
|57
|.467
|19½
|Colorado
|50
|59
|.459
|20½
___
Baltimore 8, San Diego 5
Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 2
Atlanta 11, Washington 8
Pittsburgh 11, Cincinnati 4
Minnesota 2, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 4
Oakland 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Washington 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1
Minnesota 7, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 7-5) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-2), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-5) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Oakland (Mengden 5-2), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-4), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
