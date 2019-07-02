National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Portland 5 1 4 19 19 12 Washington 5 2 3 18 14 7 Reign FC 4 1 5 17 11 9 Utah 5 3 2 17 8 7 North Carolina 4 2 4 16 19 10 Chicago 4 4 2 14 16 16 Houston 3 3 4 13 11 13 Orlando 1 8 2 5 8 24 Sky Blue FC 0 7 2 2 6 14

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Reign FC 2, Utah 0

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 2, Washington 1

Portland 2, Houston 1

Sunday, June 30

Chicago 3, Orlando 2

Friday, July 5

Houston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Reign FC at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Washington at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Utah at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Reign FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.

