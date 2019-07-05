Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Women’s Soccer League

July 5, 2019 9:35 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 5 1 4 19 19 12
Washington 5 2 3 18 14 7
Reign FC 4 1 5 17 11 9
Utah 5 3 2 17 8 7
North Carolina 4 3 4 16 21 15
Houston 4 3 4 16 16 15
Chicago 4 4 2 14 16 16
Orlando 1 8 2 5 8 24
Sky Blue FC 0 7 2 2 6 14

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Houston 5, North Carolina 2

Reign FC at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Utah at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Reign FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

