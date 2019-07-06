National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Reign FC 5 1 5 20 12 9 Portland 5 2 4 19 19 13 Washington 5 2 3 18 14 7 Utah 5 3 2 17 8 7 North Carolina 4 3 4 16 21 15 Houston 4 3 4 16 16 15 Chicago 4 4 2 14 16 16 Orlando 1 8 2 5 8 24 Sky Blue FC 0 7 2 2 6 14

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Houston 5, North Carolina 2

Reign FC 1, Portland 0

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Utah at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Reign FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

