National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reign FC
|5
|1
|5
|20
|12
|9
|North Carolina
|5
|2
|4
|19
|24
|12
|Portland
|5
|2
|4
|19
|19
|13
|Washington
|5
|2
|3
|18
|14
|7
|Utah
|5
|3
|2
|17
|8
|7
|Chicago
|4
|4
|2
|14
|16
|16
|Houston
|3
|4
|4
|13
|13
|18
|Orlando
|1
|8
|2
|5
|8
|24
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|14
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Houston 5, North Carolina 2
Reign FC 1, Portland 0
Washington at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.
Reign FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.
