National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Reign FC 5 1 5 20 12 9 North Carolina 5 2 4 19 24 12 Portland 5 2 4 19 19 13 Washington 5 3 3 18 17 11 Utah 5 3 2 17 8 7 Chicago 4 5 2 14 17 18 Houston 3 4 4 13 13 18 Orlando 2 8 2 8 12 27 Sky Blue FC 1 7 2 5 8 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Houston 5, North Carolina 2

Reign FC 1, Portland 0

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 4. Washington 3

Sky Blue FC 2, Chicago 1

Friday, July 12

Utah at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Reign FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

