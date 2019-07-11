National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reign FC
|5
|1
|5
|20
|12
|9
|North Carolina
|5
|2
|4
|19
|24
|12
|Portland
|5
|2
|4
|19
|19
|13
|Washington
|5
|3
|3
|18
|17
|11
|Utah
|5
|3
|2
|17
|8
|7
|Chicago
|4
|5
|2
|14
|17
|18
|Houston
|3
|4
|4
|13
|13
|18
|Orlando
|2
|8
|2
|8
|12
|27
|Sky Blue FC
|1
|7
|2
|5
|8
|15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Utah at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.
Reign FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Washington at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
