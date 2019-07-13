National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 6 2 4 22 26 12 Reign FC 5 2 5 20 12 11 Portland 5 2 4 19 19 13 Washington 5 3 3 18 17 11 Utah 5 4 2 17 8 8 Chicago 4 5 2 14 17 18 Houston 3 4 4 13 13 18 Sky Blue FC 2 7 2 8 9 15 Orlando 2 8 2 8 12 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Sky Blue FC 1, Utah 0

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 2, Reign FC 0

Chicago at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Washington at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

