National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 6 2 4 22 26 12 Portland 6 2 4 22 23 16 Reign FC 5 2 5 20 12 11 Washington 5 3 3 18 17 11 Chicago 5 5 2 17 18 18 Utah 5 4 2 17 8 8 Houston 3 5 4 13 13 19 Sky Blue FC 2 7 2 8 9 15 Orlando 2 9 2 8 15 31

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Sky Blue FC 1, Utah 0

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 2, Reign FC 0

Chicago 1, Houston 0

Sunday, July 14

Portland 4, Orlando 3

Friday, July 19

Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Washington at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

