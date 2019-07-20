National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|6
|2
|4
|22
|26
|12
|Portland
|6
|2
|5
|23
|25
|18
|Reign FC
|5
|2
|5
|20
|12
|11
|Washington
|5
|3
|3
|18
|17
|11
|Utah
|5
|4
|3
|18
|10
|10
|Chicago
|5
|5
|2
|17
|18
|18
|Houston
|3
|5
|4
|13
|13
|19
|Orlando
|2
|9
|2
|8
|15
|31
|Sky Blue FC
|2
|7
|2
|8
|9
|15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Portland 2, Utah 2
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Washington at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Reign FC, 4 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
