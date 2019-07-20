National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 6 2 4 22 26 12 Portland 6 2 5 23 25 18 Reign FC 5 2 5 20 12 11 Washington 5 4 3 18 18 13 Utah 5 4 3 18 10 10 Chicago 5 5 2 17 18 18 Houston 4 5 4 16 15 20 Orlando 3 9 2 11 16 31 Sky Blue FC 2 8 2 8 9 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Portland 2, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Houston 2, Washington 1

Orlando 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Sunday’s Game

North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Washington at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Chicago at Reign FC, 4 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

