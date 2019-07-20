Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Women’s Soccer League

July 20, 2019 11:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 6 2 4 22 26 12
Portland 6 2 5 23 25 18
Reign FC 5 2 5 20 12 11
Washington 5 4 3 18 18 13
Utah 5 4 3 18 10 10
Chicago 5 5 2 17 18 18
Houston 4 5 4 16 15 20
Orlando 3 9 2 11 16 31
Sky Blue FC 2 8 2 8 9 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Portland 2, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Houston 2, Washington 1

Orlando 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Advertisement
Sunday’s Game

North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Wednesday, July 24

Washington at Sky Blue FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Chicago at Reign FC, 4 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.