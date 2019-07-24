Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Women’s Soccer League

July 24, 2019 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 6 2 5 23 25 18
North Carolina 6 3 4 22 27 14
Washington 6 4 3 21 19 13
Chicago 6 5 2 20 20 19
Reign FC 5 2 5 20 12 11
Utah 5 4 3 18 10 10
Houston 4 5 4 16 15 20
Orlando 3 9 2 11 16 31
Sky Blue FC 2 9 2 8 9 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Game

Chicago 2, North Carolina 1

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement
Saturday’s Game

North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Sunday’s Game

Chicago at Reign FC, 4 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth