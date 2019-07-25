National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|7
|2
|5
|26
|30
|18
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|4
|22
|27
|14
|Washington
|6
|4
|3
|21
|19
|13
|Chicago
|6
|5
|2
|20
|20
|19
|Reign FC
|5
|2
|5
|20
|12
|11
|Utah
|5
|4
|3
|18
|10
|10
|Houston
|4
|6
|4
|16
|15
|25
|Orlando
|3
|9
|2
|11
|16
|31
|Sky Blue FC
|2
|9
|2
|8
|9
|17
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Washington 1, Sky Blue FC 0
Portland 5, Houston 0
North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Reign FC, 4 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Utah, 10 p.m.
Portland at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Houston at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Portland, 3 p.m.
Utah at Reign FC, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.