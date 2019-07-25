Listen Live Sports

National Women’s Soccer League

July 25, 2019 10:14 am
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 7 2 5 26 30 18
North Carolina 6 3 4 22 27 14
Washington 6 4 3 21 19 13
Chicago 6 5 2 20 20 19
Reign FC 5 2 5 20 12 11
Utah 5 4 3 18 10 10
Houston 4 6 4 16 15 25
Orlando 3 9 2 11 16 31
Sky Blue FC 2 9 2 8 9 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Portland 5, Houston 0

Saturday’s Game

North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Reign FC, 4 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Sky Blue FC at Utah, 10 p.m.

Portland at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Houston at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

North Carolina at Portland, 3 p.m.

Utah at Reign FC, 4 p.m.

