Nationals 11, Rockies 1

July 23, 2019 11:05 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318
Tapia rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Dahl cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .300
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306
Wolters 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Desmond lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .269
McMahon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Alonso ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .182
Iannetta c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Lambert p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .538
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .212
Totals 33 1 7 1 4 9
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 2 4 2 0 0 .286
Eaton rf 4 2 2 0 1 2 .286
Blazek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .316
Soto lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .291
Adams 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .236
Dozier 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .237
Robles cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .249
Gomes c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .205
Strasburg p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .152
a-Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .308
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Parra ph-rf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .237
Totals 40 11 17 10 2 9
Colorado 000 000 001— 1 7 2
Washington 200 001 80x—11 17 0

a-singled for Strasburg in the 6th. b-singled, advanced to 3rd for Suero in the 7th. c-doubled for McGee in the 9th.

E_Story (4), Desmond (5). LOB_Colorado 9, Washington 8. 2B_Blackmon (24), Story (25), Alonso (7), Turner (21), Eaton (14), Rendon (28), Dozier (17). 3B_Turner (4). HR_Turner (8), off Lambert. RBIs_Alonso (28), Turner 2 (25), Rendon 2 (69), Adams 2 (42), Robles (46), Gomes (21), Parra 2 (26). SB_Desmond (2), Eaton (9), Robles (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Dahl, Arenado 2, McMahon, Iannetta, Tapia 2); Washington 4 (Eaton, Soto, Adams 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 12; Washington 8 for 18.

Runners moved up_Murphy, Iannetta, Rendon, Robles. GIDP_Turner.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lambert, L, 2-2 5 1-3 9 3 3 1 8 99 5.93
Howard 1 3 3 3 0 1 28 27.00
Diaz 2-3 5 5 5 1 0 29 6.04
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.96
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg, W, 13-4 6 3 0 0 2 8 107 3.37
Suero, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.08
Blazek 2 3 1 1 2 0 40 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Howard 1-0, Diaz 2-2. HBP_Howard (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Libka; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:37. A_22,612 (41,313).

