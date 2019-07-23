Nationals 11, Rockies 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318 Tapia rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Dahl cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .300 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306 Wolters 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Desmond lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .269 McMahon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Alonso ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .182 Iannetta c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Lambert p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .538 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hampson 2b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .212 Totals 33 1 7 1 4 9

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 2 4 2 0 0 .286 Eaton rf 4 2 2 0 1 2 .286 Blazek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rendon 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .316 Soto lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .291 Adams 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .236 Dozier 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .237 Robles cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .249 Gomes c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .205 Strasburg p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .152 a-Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .308 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Parra ph-rf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .237 Totals 40 11 17 10 2 9

Colorado 000 000 001— 1 7 2 Washington 200 001 80x—11 17 0

a-singled for Strasburg in the 6th. b-singled, advanced to 3rd for Suero in the 7th. c-doubled for McGee in the 9th.

E_Story (4), Desmond (5). LOB_Colorado 9, Washington 8. 2B_Blackmon (24), Story (25), Alonso (7), Turner (21), Eaton (14), Rendon (28), Dozier (17). 3B_Turner (4). HR_Turner (8), off Lambert. RBIs_Alonso (28), Turner 2 (25), Rendon 2 (69), Adams 2 (42), Robles (46), Gomes (21), Parra 2 (26). SB_Desmond (2), Eaton (9), Robles (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Dahl, Arenado 2, McMahon, Iannetta, Tapia 2); Washington 4 (Eaton, Soto, Adams 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 12; Washington 8 for 18.

Runners moved up_Murphy, Iannetta, Rendon, Robles. GIDP_Turner.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lambert, L, 2-2 5 1-3 9 3 3 1 8 99 5.93 Howard 1 3 3 3 0 1 28 27.00 Diaz 2-3 5 5 5 1 0 29 6.04 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.96 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg, W, 13-4 6 3 0 0 2 8 107 3.37 Suero, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.08 Blazek 2 3 1 1 2 0 40 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Howard 1-0, Diaz 2-2. HBP_Howard (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Libka; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:37. A_22,612 (41,313).

