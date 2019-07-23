Nationals 11, Rockies 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Tapia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Dahl cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Wolters 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Desmond lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Lambert p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.538
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hampson 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|4
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Blazek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.316
|Soto lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Adams 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.236
|Dozier 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Robles cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.205
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|a-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Parra ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|40
|11
|17
|10
|2
|9
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|7
|2
|Washington
|200
|001
|80x—11
|17
|0
a-singled for Strasburg in the 6th. b-singled, advanced to 3rd for Suero in the 7th. c-doubled for McGee in the 9th.
E_Story (4), Desmond (5). LOB_Colorado 9, Washington 8. 2B_Blackmon (24), Story (25), Alonso (7), Turner (21), Eaton (14), Rendon (28), Dozier (17). 3B_Turner (4). HR_Turner (8), off Lambert. RBIs_Alonso (28), Turner 2 (25), Rendon 2 (69), Adams 2 (42), Robles (46), Gomes (21), Parra 2 (26). SB_Desmond (2), Eaton (9), Robles (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (Dahl, Arenado 2, McMahon, Iannetta, Tapia 2); Washington 4 (Eaton, Soto, Adams 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 12; Washington 8 for 18.
Runners moved up_Murphy, Iannetta, Rendon, Robles. GIDP_Turner.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert, L, 2-2
|5
|1-3
|9
|3
|3
|1
|8
|99
|5.93
|Howard
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|27.00
|Diaz
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|29
|6.04
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.96
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, W, 13-4
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|107
|3.37
|Suero, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.08
|Blazek
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|40
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Howard 1-0, Diaz 2-2. HBP_Howard (Rendon).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, John Libka; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:37. A_22,612 (41,313).
