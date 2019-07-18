Nationals 13, Braves 4

|Washington
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Acn Jr. lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|D.Swnsn ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Clbrson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|V.Rbles cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Dnldson 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strsbrg p
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Riley ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kndrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|M.Adams ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Wrght p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tssaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ph-ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|41
|13
|16
|13
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Washington
|008
|020
|030—13
|Atlanta
|100
|002
|010—
|4
DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Washington 9, Atlanta 7. 2B_T.Turner (19), Rendon 2 (27), Zimmerman 2 (8), V.Robles (16), B.McCann (8), Camargo (10). 3B_Eaton (4), Albies (4). HR_Strasburg (1), Markakis (9). SB_T.Turner (19), Acuna Jr. (18). SF_Suzuki (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Strasburg W,12-4
|5
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Grace
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rainey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|McGowin
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Atlanta
|K.Wright L,0-3
|2
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Toussaint
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Newcomb
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blevins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Culberson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_K.Wright, Toussaint, Culberson.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:44. A_39,363 (41,149).
