Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 13, Braves 4

July 18, 2019 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 6 0 2 0 Acn Jr. lf 5 1 1 0
Eaton rf 6 1 2 1 D.Swnsn ss 3 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 5 2 3 1 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
J.Soto lf 3 2 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Zmmrman 1b 5 1 2 1 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Suzuki c 3 1 0 1 Clbrson p 1 0 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 3 2 2 2 F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 1
V.Rbles cf 5 2 2 2 Dnldson 3b 1 1 0 0
Strsbrg p 3 2 3 5 Riley ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 2 1
Kndrick ph 1 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 4 0 2 1
M.Adams ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Incarte cf 4 0 0 0
K.Wrght p 1 0 0 0
Tssaint p 0 0 0 0
Camargo ph-ss 3 0 2 0
Totals 41 13 16 13 Totals 36 4 10 4
Washington 008 020 030—13
Atlanta 100 002 010— 4

DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Washington 9, Atlanta 7. 2B_T.Turner (19), Rendon 2 (27), Zimmerman 2 (8), V.Robles (16), B.McCann (8), Camargo (10). 3B_Eaton (4), Albies (4). HR_Strasburg (1), Markakis (9). SB_T.Turner (19), Acuna Jr. (18). SF_Suzuki (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg W,12-4 5 1-3 8 3 3 2 7
Grace 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rainey 1 0 0 0 0 3
McGowin 2 2 1 1 0 3
Atlanta
K.Wright L,0-3 2 2-3 7 7 7 3 3
Toussaint 2 1-3 4 3 3 3 2
Newcomb 1 1 0 0 0 1
Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minter 1 3 3 3 1 1
Culberson 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_K.Wright, Toussaint, Culberson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Rob Drake.

Advertisement

T_3:44. A_39,363 (41,149).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|19 Military Officer Job Fair
7|19 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.