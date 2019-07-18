Nationals 13, Braves 4

Washington Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Trner ss 6 0 2 0 Acn Jr. lf 5 1 1 0 Eaton rf 6 1 2 1 D.Swnsn ss 3 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 5 2 3 1 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 3 2 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 5 1 2 1 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 1 0 1 Clbrson p 1 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 2 2 2 F.Frman 1b 4 0 1 1 V.Rbles cf 5 2 2 2 Dnldson 3b 1 1 0 0 Strsbrg p 3 2 3 5 Riley ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 2 1 Kndrick ph 1 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 4 0 2 1 M.Adams ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Incarte cf 4 0 0 0 K.Wrght p 1 0 0 0 Tssaint p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph-ss 3 0 2 0 Totals 41 13 16 13 Totals 36 4 10 4

Washington 008 020 030—13 Atlanta 100 002 010— 4

DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Washington 9, Atlanta 7. 2B_T.Turner (19), Rendon 2 (27), Zimmerman 2 (8), V.Robles (16), B.McCann (8), Camargo (10). 3B_Eaton (4), Albies (4). HR_Strasburg (1), Markakis (9). SB_T.Turner (19), Acuna Jr. (18). SF_Suzuki (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Strasburg W,12-4 5 1-3 8 3 3 2 7 Grace 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rainey 1 0 0 0 0 3 McGowin 2 2 1 1 0 3 Atlanta K.Wright L,0-3 2 2-3 7 7 7 3 3 Toussaint 2 1-3 4 3 3 3 2 Newcomb 1 1 0 0 0 1 Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minter 1 3 3 3 1 1 Culberson 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_K.Wright, Toussaint, Culberson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:44. A_39,363 (41,149).

