Nationals 2, Rockies 0

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Dahl cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Iannetta c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|a-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|3
|11
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Dozier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.075
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Read ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|1
|2
|6
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Washington
|000
|100
|10x—2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Freeland in the 7th. b-lined out for Sipp in the 7th.
E_Hampson (4). LOB_Colorado 7, Washington 6. 2B_Dahl (26), Eaton (15), Rendon (29), Dozier (18). 3B_Story (4). HR_Gomes (4), off McGee. RBIs_Gomes (22). SB_Turner (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Dahl, Desmond, Hampson); Washington 4 (Eaton, Rendon, Soto, Dozier). RISP_Colorado 0 for 7; Washington 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Arenado, Kendrick. GIDP_Arenado.
DP_Colorado 1 (Iannetta); Washington 1 (Rendon, Dozier, Kendrick).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 2-8
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|109
|7.00
|McGee
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.24
|Oberg
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|1.65
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 8-5
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|106
|3.25
|Rainey, H, 7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.18
|Sipp, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.79
|Rodney, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.75
|Doolittle, S, 23-27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.72
Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 1-0.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:07. A_23,843 (41,313).
