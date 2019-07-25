Nationals 2, Rockies 0

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319 Story ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .288 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303 Dahl cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .299 Desmond lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Murphy 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .281 Hampson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Iannetta c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .125 a-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 0 5 0 3 11

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .286 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .285 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315 Soto lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Kendrick 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Dozier 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Gomes c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .212 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .075 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Read ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 2 6 1 2 6

Colorado 000 000 000—0 5 1 Washington 000 100 10x—2 6 0

a-struck out for Freeland in the 7th. b-lined out for Sipp in the 7th.

E_Hampson (4). LOB_Colorado 7, Washington 6. 2B_Dahl (26), Eaton (15), Rendon (29), Dozier (18). 3B_Story (4). HR_Gomes (4), off McGee. RBIs_Gomes (22). SB_Turner (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Dahl, Desmond, Hampson); Washington 4 (Eaton, Rendon, Soto, Dozier). RISP_Colorado 0 for 7; Washington 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Arenado, Kendrick. GIDP_Arenado.

DP_Colorado 1 (Iannetta); Washington 1 (Rendon, Dozier, Kendrick).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 2-8 6 4 1 0 1 4 109 7.00 McGee 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 3.24 Oberg 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 18 1.65 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 8-5 6 3 0 0 3 7 106 3.25 Rainey, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.18 Sipp, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.79 Rodney, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 6.75 Doolittle, S, 23-27 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.72

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 1-0.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:07. A_23,843 (41,313).

