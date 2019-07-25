Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 2, Rockies 0

July 25, 2019 12:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319
Story ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .288
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303
Dahl cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .299
Desmond lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Murphy 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .281
Hampson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Iannetta c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .125
a-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 31 0 5 0 3 11
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .286
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .285
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315
Soto lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Kendrick 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Dozier 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .235
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Gomes c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .212
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .075
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Read ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 2 6 1 2 6
Colorado 000 000 000—0 5 1
Washington 000 100 10x—2 6 0

a-struck out for Freeland in the 7th. b-lined out for Sipp in the 7th.

E_Hampson (4). LOB_Colorado 7, Washington 6. 2B_Dahl (26), Eaton (15), Rendon (29), Dozier (18). 3B_Story (4). HR_Gomes (4), off McGee. RBIs_Gomes (22). SB_Turner (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Dahl, Desmond, Hampson); Washington 4 (Eaton, Rendon, Soto, Dozier). RISP_Colorado 0 for 7; Washington 0 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Arenado, Kendrick. GIDP_Arenado.

DP_Colorado 1 (Iannetta); Washington 1 (Rendon, Dozier, Kendrick).

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 2-8 6 4 1 0 1 4 109 7.00
McGee 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 3.24
Oberg 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 18 1.65
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 8-5 6 3 0 0 3 7 106 3.25
Rainey, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.18
Sipp, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.79
Rodney, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 6.75
Doolittle, S, 23-27 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.72

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 1-0.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:07. A_23,843 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth