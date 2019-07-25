Nationals 2, Rockies 0

Colorado Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon rf 4 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 2 0 0 0 Story ss 3 0 1 0 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 Dahl cf 3 0 1 0 J.Soto lf 4 0 1 0 Desmond lf 4 0 0 0 Kndrick 1b 4 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 1 1 0 Hampson 2b 4 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0 Innetta c 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 1 2 1 Freland p 2 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Y.Alnso ph 1 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Read ph 1 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 30 2 6 1

Colorado 000 000 000—0 Washington 000 100 10x—2

E_Hampson (4). DP_Colorado 1, Washington 1. LOB_Colorado 7, Washington 6. 2B_Dahl (26), Eaton (15), Rendon (29), B.Dozier (18). 3B_Story (4). HR_Gomes (4). SB_T.Turner (21).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Freeland L,2-8 6 4 1 0 1 4 McGee 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Oberg 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Washington Corbin W,8-5 6 3 0 0 3 7 Rainey H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Sipp H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rodney H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Doolittle S,23-27 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:07. A_23,843 (41,313).

