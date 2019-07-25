Nationals 2, Rockies 0

|Colorado
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dahl cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Freland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Read ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|1
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|Washington
|000
|100
|10x—2
E_Hampson (4). DP_Colorado 1, Washington 1. LOB_Colorado 7, Washington 6. 2B_Dahl (26), Eaton (15), Rendon (29), B.Dozier (18). 3B_Story (4). HR_Gomes (4). SB_T.Turner (21).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Freeland L,2-8
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|McGee
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Oberg
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Washington
|Corbin W,8-5
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Rainey H,7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sipp H,8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodney H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doolittle S,23-27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:07. A_23,843 (41,313).
