Nationals 3, Marlins 1

|Miami
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|T.Trner ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|H.Rmrez rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wlker 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Alfaro c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Riddle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Strsbrg p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Puello pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|Miami
|000
|000
|001—1
|Washington
|000
|002
|01x—3
E_Rojas (7). DP_Miami 2, Washington 1. LOB_Miami 8, Washington 8. 2B_T.Turner (15), B.Dozier (15). HR_M.Adams (13), B.Dozier (13). SB_J.Soto (6). CS_V.Robles (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Alcantara L,4-8
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|J.Garcia
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chen
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Washington
|Strasburg W,10-4
|7
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|14
|Rodney H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle S,19-22
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by Strasburg (Holaday), by Chen (V.Robles), by Doolittle (Puello).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:07. A_25,483 (41,313).
