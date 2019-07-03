Nationals 3, Marlins 1

Miami Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Rojas ss 4 0 2 0 T.Trner ss 4 0 2 0 H.Rmrez rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 N.Wlker 3b 4 1 1 0 J.Soto lf 3 1 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 0 M.Adams 1b 3 1 1 1 Grndrsn lf 3 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 1 2 2 Alfaro c 1 0 1 0 V.Rbles cf 2 0 0 0 Riddle cf 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Holaday c 2 0 1 0 Strsbrg p 3 0 0 0 Puello pr-rf 0 0 0 1 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Alcntra p 2 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Bri.And ph 1 0 0 0 Chen p 0 0 0 0 Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 29 3 7 3

Miami 000 000 001—1 Washington 000 002 01x—3

E_Rojas (7). DP_Miami 2, Washington 1. LOB_Miami 8, Washington 8. 2B_T.Turner (15), B.Dozier (15). HR_M.Adams (13), B.Dozier (13). SB_J.Soto (6). CS_V.Robles (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Alcantara L,4-8 5 2-3 4 2 2 4 5 J.Garcia 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Chen 1 2 1 1 1 0 Washington Strasburg W,10-4 7 1-3 2 0 0 2 14 Rodney H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Doolittle S,19-22 1 3 1 1 0 2

HBP_by Strasburg (Holaday), by Chen (V.Robles), by Doolittle (Puello).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:07. A_25,483 (41,313).

