The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nationals 3, Marlins 1

July 3, 2019 9:25 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .297
Ramirez rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .310
Walker 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .272
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .231
Granderson lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .188
Alfaro c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Riddle cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .193
Holaday c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .311
1-Puello pr-rf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .313
Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .179
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-B.Anderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Totals 32 1 6 1 2 16
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .282
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .307
Soto lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .301
Adams 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .244
Dozier 2b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .234
Robles cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Strasburg p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .079
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 29 3 7 3 5 6
Miami 000 000 001—1 6 1
Washington 000 002 01x—3 7 0

a-struck out for Garcia in the 8th. b-struck out for Chen in the 9th.

1-ran for Holaday in the 8th.

E_Rojas (7). LOB_Miami 8, Washington 8. 2B_Turner (15), Dozier (15). HR_Dozier (13), off Alcantara; Adams (13), off Chen. RBIs_Puello (15), Adams (36), Dozier 2 (31). SB_Soto (6). CS_Robles (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Rivera 2); Washington 5 (Eaton, Robles, Gomes 3). RISP_Miami 2 for 6; Washington 1 for 7.

GIDP_Ramirez, Soto, Adams.

DP_Miami 2 (Castro, Rojas, Cooper), (Castro, Rojas, Cooper); Washington 1 (Turner, Dozier, Adams).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara, L, 4-8 5 2-3 4 2 2 4 5 108 3.82
Garcia 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 3.42
Chen 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 8.18
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg, W, 10-4 7 1-3 2 0 0 2 14 110 3.64
Rodney, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 7.94
Doolittle, S, 19-22 1 3 1 1 0 2 33 3.25

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Rodney 2-0. HBP_Strasburg (Holaday), Chen (Robles), Doolittle (Puello).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:07. A_25,483 (41,313).

