Nationals 3, Marlins 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Ramirez rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Walker 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Granderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Alfaro c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Riddle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|1-Puello pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-B.Anderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|16
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Adams 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.244
|Dozier 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.234
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Strasburg p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.079
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|5
|6
|Miami
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|1
|Washington
|000
|002
|01x—3
|7
|0
a-struck out for Garcia in the 8th. b-struck out for Chen in the 9th.
1-ran for Holaday in the 8th.
E_Rojas (7). LOB_Miami 8, Washington 8. 2B_Turner (15), Dozier (15). HR_Dozier (13), off Alcantara; Adams (13), off Chen. RBIs_Puello (15), Adams (36), Dozier 2 (31). SB_Soto (6). CS_Robles (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Rivera 2); Washington 5 (Eaton, Robles, Gomes 3). RISP_Miami 2 for 6; Washington 1 for 7.
GIDP_Ramirez, Soto, Adams.
DP_Miami 2 (Castro, Rojas, Cooper), (Castro, Rojas, Cooper); Washington 1 (Turner, Dozier, Adams).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 4-8
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|108
|3.82
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.42
|Chen
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|8.18
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, W, 10-4
|7
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|14
|110
|3.64
|Rodney, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7.94
|Doolittle, S, 19-22
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|33
|3.25
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Rodney 2-0. HBP_Strasburg (Holaday), Chen (Robles), Doolittle (Puello).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:07. A_25,483 (41,313).
