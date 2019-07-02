Nationals 3, Marlins 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 3 1 3 1 0 0 .294 Ramirez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .305 Cooper 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .315 B.Anderson rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Rivera rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .148 Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .231 Walker 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Puello cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .313 Gallen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Richards ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 2 7 2 1 9

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .277 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .307 Soto lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .301 Kendrick 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .323 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Gomes c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .216 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091 b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Totals 35 3 8 3 2 8

Miami 100 000 010—2 7 1 Washington 200 000 001—3 8 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Conley in the 5th. b-flied out for Corbin in the 7th. c-grounded out for Brice in the 8th. d-flied out for Doolittle in the 9th.

E_Walker (2), Rendon (5). LOB_Miami 4, Washington 8. 2B_Puello (4), Turner (14), Robles (13). 3B_Soto (4). HR_Soto (15), off Gallen. RBIs_Rojas (24), Cooper (28), Turner (20), Soto 2 (54). CS_Rojas (4), Robles (5). SF_Rojas.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Walker); Washington 4 (Turner, Kendrick, Zimmerman 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Washington 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Granderson. GIDP_Cooper, Puello.

DP_Washington 2 (Rendon, Kendrick, Zimmerman), (Turner, Kendrick, Zimmerman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 2 3 2 2 1 2 37 4.50 Conley 2 2 0 0 0 2 31 6.88 Brice 3 1 0 0 0 3 42 2.04 N.Anderson 1 1 0 0 1 1 27 4.33 Quijada, L, 0-2 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 24 3.38 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 7 6 1 1 0 7 87 3.55 Suero, BS, 3-4 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 5.45 Doolittle, W, 5-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 3.09

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:01. A_21,361 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.