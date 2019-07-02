Listen Live Sports

Nationals 3, Marlins 2

July 2, 2019 11:37 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 3 1 3 1 0 0 .294
Ramirez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .305
Cooper 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .315
B.Anderson rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Rivera rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .148
Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .231
Walker 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Puello cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .313
Gallen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Richards ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 7 2 1 9
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .277
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .307
Soto lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .301
Kendrick 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .323
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209
Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Gomes c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .216
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091
b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Totals 35 3 8 3 2 8
Miami 100 000 010—2 7 1
Washington 200 000 001—3 8 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Conley in the 5th. b-flied out for Corbin in the 7th. c-grounded out for Brice in the 8th. d-flied out for Doolittle in the 9th.

E_Walker (2), Rendon (5). LOB_Miami 4, Washington 8. 2B_Puello (4), Turner (14), Robles (13). 3B_Soto (4). HR_Soto (15), off Gallen. RBIs_Rojas (24), Cooper (28), Turner (20), Soto 2 (54). CS_Rojas (4), Robles (5). SF_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Walker); Washington 4 (Turner, Kendrick, Zimmerman 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Washington 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Granderson. GIDP_Cooper, Puello.

DP_Washington 2 (Rendon, Kendrick, Zimmerman), (Turner, Kendrick, Zimmerman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen 2 3 2 2 1 2 37 4.50
Conley 2 2 0 0 0 2 31 6.88
Brice 3 1 0 0 0 3 42 2.04
N.Anderson 1 1 0 0 1 1 27 4.33
Quijada, L, 0-2 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 24 3.38
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin 7 6 1 1 0 7 87 3.55
Suero, BS, 3-4 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 5.45
Doolittle, W, 5-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 3.09

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:01. A_21,361 (41,313).

