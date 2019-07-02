Nationals 3, Marlins 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|B.Anderson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Rivera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.148
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Walker 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Puello cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Gallen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Richards ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|1
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.301
|Kendrick 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|b-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Dozier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|2
|8
|Miami
|100
|000
|010—2
|7
|1
|Washington
|200
|000
|001—3
|8
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Conley in the 5th. b-flied out for Corbin in the 7th. c-grounded out for Brice in the 8th. d-flied out for Doolittle in the 9th.
E_Walker (2), Rendon (5). LOB_Miami 4, Washington 8. 2B_Puello (4), Turner (14), Robles (13). 3B_Soto (4). HR_Soto (15), off Gallen. RBIs_Rojas (24), Cooper (28), Turner (20), Soto 2 (54). CS_Rojas (4), Robles (5). SF_Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Walker); Washington 4 (Turner, Kendrick, Zimmerman 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Washington 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Granderson. GIDP_Cooper, Puello.
DP_Washington 2 (Rendon, Kendrick, Zimmerman), (Turner, Kendrick, Zimmerman).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|37
|4.50
|Conley
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|6.88
|Brice
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|42
|2.04
|N.Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|4.33
|Quijada, L, 0-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|3.38
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|87
|3.55
|Suero, BS, 3-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|5.45
|Doolittle, W, 5-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.09
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:01. A_21,361 (41,313).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.