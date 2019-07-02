Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nationals 3, Marlins 2

July 2, 2019 11:36 pm
 
Miami Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas ss 3 1 3 1 T.Trner ss 5 1 2 1
H.Rmrez lf 4 0 1 0 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0
Cooper 1b 4 0 1 1 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0
Bri.And rf 1 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 3 1 2 2
Rivera rf 3 0 0 0 Kndrick 2b 4 0 1 0
S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 0 Zmmrman 1b 4 0 1 0
N.Wlker 3b 4 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 0 1 0
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 1 0 0
Puello cf 3 1 1 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0
Gallen p 1 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Rchards ph 1 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0
Brice p 0 0 0 0 B.Dzier ph 1 0 0 0
Grndrsn ph 1 0 0 0
N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0
Quijada p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 35 3 8 3
Miami 100 000 010—2
Washington 200 000 001—3

E_Rendon (5), N.Walker (2). DP_Washington 2. LOB_Miami 4, Washington 8. 2B_Puello (4), T.Turner (14), V.Robles (13). 3B_J.Soto (4). HR_J.Soto (15). CS_Rojas (4), V.Robles (5). SF_Rojas (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Gallen 2 3 2 2 1 2
Conley 2 2 0 0 0 2
Brice 3 1 0 0 0 3
N.Anderson 1 1 0 0 1 1
Quijada L,0-2 2-3 1 1 0 0 0
Washington
Corbin 7 6 1 1 0 7
Suero BS,3 1 1 1 1 0 0
Doolittle W,5-2 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:01. A_21,361 (41,313).

