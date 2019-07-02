Nationals 3, Marlins 2

Miami Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Rojas ss 3 1 3 1 T.Trner ss 5 1 2 1 H.Rmrez lf 4 0 1 0 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 1 1 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 Bri.And rf 1 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 3 1 2 2 Rivera rf 3 0 0 0 Kndrick 2b 4 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 0 Zmmrman 1b 4 0 1 0 N.Wlker 3b 4 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 0 1 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 1 0 0 Puello cf 3 1 1 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Gallen p 1 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Rchards ph 1 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0 B.Dzier ph 1 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph 1 0 0 0 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 35 3 8 3

Miami 100 000 010—2 Washington 200 000 001—3

E_Rendon (5), N.Walker (2). DP_Washington 2. LOB_Miami 4, Washington 8. 2B_Puello (4), T.Turner (14), V.Robles (13). 3B_J.Soto (4). HR_J.Soto (15). CS_Rojas (4), V.Robles (5). SF_Rojas (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Gallen 2 3 2 2 1 2 Conley 2 2 0 0 0 2 Brice 3 1 0 0 0 3 N.Anderson 1 1 0 0 1 1 Quijada L,0-2 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 Washington Corbin 7 6 1 1 0 7 Suero BS,3 1 1 1 1 0 0 Doolittle W,5-2 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:01. A_21,361 (41,313).

