Nationals 3, Marlins 2

|Miami
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|T.Trner ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|H.Rmrez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Rivera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wlker 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Puello cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gallen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rchards ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Miami
|100
|000
|010—2
|Washington
|200
|000
|001—3
E_Rendon (5), N.Walker (2). DP_Washington 2. LOB_Miami 4, Washington 8. 2B_Puello (4), T.Turner (14), V.Robles (13). 3B_J.Soto (4). HR_J.Soto (15). CS_Rojas (4), V.Robles (5). SF_Rojas (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Gallen
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Conley
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brice
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|N.Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Quijada L,0-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Corbin
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Suero BS,3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Doolittle W,5-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:01. A_21,361 (41,313).
