Nationals 5, Braves 3

July 20, 2019 10:56 pm
 
Washington Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 5 2 2 1 Acn Jr. cf 4 1 2 0
Eaton rf 5 1 3 1 D.Swnsn ss 5 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 4 0 2 1 F.Frman 1b 5 0 2 1
J.Soto lf 4 0 2 1 Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 0
M.Adams 1b 4 1 1 1 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 0
Dlittle p 1 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 1 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 3 0 1 0 B.McCnn c 4 1 3 2
Suzuki c 2 0 0 0 Incarte pr 0 0 0 0
V.Rbles cf 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 0 0 0 0
A.Sanch p 3 1 1 0 Riley lf 4 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Soroka p 2 0 0 0
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0
Kndrick 1b 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 0 0 0 0
Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 12 5 Totals 35 3 8 3
Washington 000 130 001—5
Atlanta 100 002 000—3

E_Donaldson (12), Suzuki (3). DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Washington 9, Atlanta 10. 2B_T.Turner (20), Eaton (13). HR_M.Adams (15), B.McCann (9). SB_T.Turner (20), Acuna Jr. 2 (21), Markakis (2), Albies (8), Inciarte (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
A.Sanchez W,6-6 5 6 3 3 3 4
Suero H,11 2 1 0 0 1 2
Rodney H,4 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Doolittle S,21-25 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Soroka L,10-2 6 9 4 4 2 4
Newcomb 2 1 0 0 1 2
Minter 1-3 2 1 1 2 0
Parsons 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

A.Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by A.Sanchez (Donaldson). WP_Minter.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:14. A_42,467 (41,149).

