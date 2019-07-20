Nationals 5, Braves 3

|Washington
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|D.Swnsn ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|J.Soto lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dlittle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sanch p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Washington
|000
|130
|001—5
|Atlanta
|100
|002
|000—3
E_Donaldson (12), Suzuki (3). DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Washington 9, Atlanta 10. 2B_T.Turner (20), Eaton (13). HR_M.Adams (15), B.McCann (9). SB_T.Turner (20), Acuna Jr. 2 (21), Markakis (2), Albies (8), Inciarte (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|A.Sanchez W,6-6
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Suero H,11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rodney H,4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doolittle S,21-25
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Soroka L,10-2
|6
|9
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Newcomb
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minter
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Parsons
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
A.Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
HBP_by A.Sanchez (Donaldson). WP_Minter.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:14. A_42,467 (41,149).
