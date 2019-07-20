Nationals 5, Braves 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.321
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.297
|Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Doolittle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Sanchez p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kendrick 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|5
|5
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|McCann c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.279
|1-Inciarte pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Flowers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.088
|a-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|c-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|4
|9
|Washington
|000
|130
|001—5
|12
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|002
|000—3
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Soroka in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Newcomb in the 8th. c-flied out for Joyce in the 8th.
1-ran for McCann in the 8th.
E_Suzuki (3), Donaldson (12). LOB_Washington 9, Atlanta 10. 2B_Turner (20), Eaton (13). HR_Adams (15), off Soroka; McCann (9), off Sanchez. RBIs_Turner (23), Eaton (25), Rendon (67), Soto (62), Adams (40), Freeman (77), McCann 2 (34). SB_Turner (20), Acuna Jr. 2 (21), Markakis (2), Albies (8), Inciarte (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Rendon, Dozier, Robles 2); Atlanta 5 (Acuna Jr., Swanson, Albies 2, Soroka). RISP_Washington 5 for 12; Atlanta 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Adams, Suzuki, Swanson. LIDP_Markakis. GIDP_Suzuki, Sanchez, Doolittle.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Adams); Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Soroka, Swanson, Albies), (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, W, 6-6
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|97
|3.80
|Suero, H, 11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|5.19
|Rodney, H, 4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7.36
|Doolittle, S, 21-25
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.85
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka, L, 10-2
|6
|9
|4
|4
|2
|4
|84
|2.46
|Newcomb
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.23
|Minter
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|17
|7.66
|Parsons
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.60
Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 1-0, Parsons 3-0. HBP_Sanchez (Donaldson). WP_Minter.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:14. A_42,467 (41,149).
