Nationals 5, Braves 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 2 2 1 0 2 .280 Eaton rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .287 Rendon 3b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .321 Soto lf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .297 Adams 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .235 Doolittle p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dozier 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .236 Suzuki c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .256 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Sanchez p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .063 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kendrick 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .318 Totals 36 5 12 5 5 6

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .293 Swanson ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Freeman 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .297 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Markakis rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .290 Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .283 McCann c 4 1 3 2 0 1 .279 1-Inciarte pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Flowers c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Riley lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248 Soroka p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .088 a-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279 c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 3 8 3 4 9

Washington 000 130 001—5 12 1 Atlanta 100 002 000—3 8 1

a-grounded out for Soroka in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Newcomb in the 8th. c-flied out for Joyce in the 8th.

1-ran for McCann in the 8th.

E_Suzuki (3), Donaldson (12). LOB_Washington 9, Atlanta 10. 2B_Turner (20), Eaton (13). HR_Adams (15), off Soroka; McCann (9), off Sanchez. RBIs_Turner (23), Eaton (25), Rendon (67), Soto (62), Adams (40), Freeman (77), McCann 2 (34). SB_Turner (20), Acuna Jr. 2 (21), Markakis (2), Albies (8), Inciarte (4).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Rendon, Dozier, Robles 2); Atlanta 5 (Acuna Jr., Swanson, Albies 2, Soroka). RISP_Washington 5 for 12; Atlanta 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Adams, Suzuki, Swanson. LIDP_Markakis. GIDP_Suzuki, Sanchez, Doolittle.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Adams); Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Soroka, Swanson, Albies), (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, W, 6-6 5 6 3 3 3 4 97 3.80 Suero, H, 11 2 1 0 0 1 2 32 5.19 Rodney, H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 7.36 Doolittle, S, 21-25 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 26 2.85 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka, L, 10-2 6 9 4 4 2 4 84 2.46 Newcomb 2 1 0 0 1 2 25 2.23 Minter 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 17 7.66 Parsons 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.60

Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 1-0, Parsons 3-0. HBP_Sanchez (Donaldson). WP_Minter.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:14. A_42,467 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.