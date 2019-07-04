Nationals 5, Marlins 2

|Miami
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|T.Trner ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Puello rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Parra rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bri.And ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alfaro c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmrez lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Riddle cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Sanch p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Hrnnd p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Javy.Gr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|2
|10
|2
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|Miami
|110
|000
|000—2
|Washington
|010
|112
|00x—5
E_B.Dozier (3), Rivera (1). LOB_Miami 13, Washington 7. 2B_S.Castro (11), Alfaro (6), Parra 2 (9). HR_Rojas (1), Rendon (20), Suzuki (10). SB_V.Robles (12).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|E.Hernandez L,1-3
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|J.Garcia
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conley
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Brigham
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Washington
|A.Sanchez W,5-6
|6
|5
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Rainey H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Suero
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Venters H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Javy.Guerra H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodney S,2-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Suero pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by E.Hernandez (T.Turner), by E.Hernandez (V.Robles). WP_A.Sanchez, E.Hernandez, Rainey.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:17. A_27,350 (41,313).
