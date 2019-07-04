Nationals 5, Marlins 2

Miami Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Rojas ss 5 1 1 2 T.Trner ss 2 1 0 0 Puello rf 3 0 1 0 Parra rf 4 1 2 2 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 2 Bri.And ph 1 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 4 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 5 0 1 0 Zmmrman 1b 4 0 2 0 S.Cstro 2b 5 0 3 0 Suzuki c 4 1 1 1 Alfaro c 5 0 2 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 H.Rmrez lf-rf 5 0 1 0 V.Rbles cf 3 1 1 0 Riddle cf 3 1 1 0 A.Sanch p 2 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 Kndrick ph 1 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Grndrsn lf 1 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 E.Hrnnd p 2 0 0 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0 N.Wlker ph-3b 1 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 2 10 2 Totals 32 5 8 5

Miami 110 000 000—2 Washington 010 112 00x—5

E_B.Dozier (3), Rivera (1). LOB_Miami 13, Washington 7. 2B_S.Castro (11), Alfaro (6), Parra 2 (9). HR_Rojas (1), Rendon (20), Suzuki (10). SB_V.Robles (12).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami E.Hernandez L,1-3 4 1-3 5 3 3 1 6 J.Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Conley 1 2 2 2 1 0 Brigham 2 0 0 0 0 3 Washington A.Sanchez W,5-6 6 5 2 1 3 2 Rainey H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2 Suero 0 2 0 0 0 0 Venters H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Javy.Guerra H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Rodney S,2-3 1 2 0 0 0 1

Suero pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by E.Hernandez (T.Turner), by E.Hernandez (V.Robles). WP_A.Sanchez, E.Hernandez, Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:17. A_27,350 (41,313).

