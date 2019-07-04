Listen Live Sports

Nationals 5, Marlins 2

July 4, 2019 2:35 pm
 
1 min read
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .296
Puello rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .313
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-B.Anderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Cooper 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .307
Castro 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .237
Alfaro c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .262
Ramirez lf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .295
Riddle cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .197
Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .133
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Granderson lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .187
Hernandez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Walker ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .270
Totals 38 2 10 2 4 6
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .279
Parra rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .223
Rendon 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .310
Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .297
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .222
Suzuki c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .272
Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .231
Robles cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .243
Sanchez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .036
b-Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .322
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 5 8 5 2 9
Miami 110 000 000—2 10 1
Washington 010 112 00x—5 8 1

a-grounded out for Garcia in the 6th. b-flied out for Sanchez in the 6th. c-flied out for Guerra in the 8th. d-grounded out for Brigham in the 9th.

E_Rivera (1), Dozier (3). LOB_Miami 13, Washington 7. 2B_Castro (11), Alfaro (6), Parra 2 (9). HR_Rojas (1), off Sanchez; Suzuki (10), off Hernandez; Rendon (20), off Hernandez. RBIs_Rojas 2 (26), Parra 2 (23), Rendon 2 (60), Suzuki (36). SB_Robles (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 8 (Rojas 3, Castro, Alfaro, Ramirez 3); Washington 4 (Rendon, Suzuki, Sanchez 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 15; Washington 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Cooper, Riddle.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez, L, 1-3 4 1-3 5 3 3 1 6 99 4.40
Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.33
Conley 1 2 2 2 1 0 16 7.20
Brigham 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 5.68
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, W, 5-6 6 5 2 1 3 2 102 3.66
Rainey, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 5.00
Suero 0 2 0 0 0 0 7 5.45
Venters, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 11.57
Guerra, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.78
Rodney, S, 2-3 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 7.50

Suero pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Venters 2-0, Guerra 3-0. HBP_Hernandez 2 (Turner,Robles). WP_Sanchez, Hernandez, Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:17. A_27,350 (41,313).

