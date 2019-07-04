Nationals 5, Marlins 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.296
|Puello rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-B.Anderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Castro 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Alfaro c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Ramirez lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Riddle cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Granderson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Hernandez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Walker ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Totals
|38
|2
|10
|2
|4
|6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Parra rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.297
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Sanchez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.036
|b-Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|2
|9
|Miami
|110
|000
|000—2
|10
|1
|Washington
|010
|112
|00x—5
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Garcia in the 6th. b-flied out for Sanchez in the 6th. c-flied out for Guerra in the 8th. d-grounded out for Brigham in the 9th.
E_Rivera (1), Dozier (3). LOB_Miami 13, Washington 7. 2B_Castro (11), Alfaro (6), Parra 2 (9). HR_Rojas (1), off Sanchez; Suzuki (10), off Hernandez; Rendon (20), off Hernandez. RBIs_Rojas 2 (26), Parra 2 (23), Rendon 2 (60), Suzuki (36). SB_Robles (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 8 (Rojas 3, Castro, Alfaro, Ramirez 3); Washington 4 (Rendon, Suzuki, Sanchez 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 15; Washington 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Hernandez, Cooper, Riddle.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, L, 1-3
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|99
|4.40
|Garcia
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.33
|Conley
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|7.20
|Brigham
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|5.68
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, W, 5-6
|6
|5
|2
|1
|3
|2
|102
|3.66
|Rainey, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|5.00
|Suero
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.45
|Venters, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|11.57
|Guerra, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.78
|Rodney, S, 2-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|7.50
Suero pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Venters 2-0, Guerra 3-0. HBP_Hernandez 2 (Turner,Robles). WP_Sanchez, Hernandez, Rainey.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:17. A_27,350 (41,313).
