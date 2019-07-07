Listen Live Sports

Nationals 5, Royals 2

July 7, 2019 4:27 pm
 
Kansas City Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld cf 4 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 4 0 1 0
Mondesi ss 4 1 1 1 Eaton rf 3 1 1 0
A.Grdon lf 4 0 2 1 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 1
H.Dzier 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Soto lf 4 1 0 0
Soler rf 4 0 1 0 M.Adams 1b 3 0 0 0
Cthbert 1b 4 0 2 0 Kndrick ph-1b 1 0 1 2
N.Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 2 1 1 1
Mldnado c 3 0 1 0 V.Rbles cf 4 1 2 1
Gore pr 0 1 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 0
Gllgher c 1 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0
Junis p 2 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Duda ph 1 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0
Diekman p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0
K.McCrt p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 31 5 8 5
Kansas City 000 000 020—2
Washington 010 000 13x—5

E_Diekman (1). DP_Kansas City 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Washington 5. 2B_Merrifield (25), A.Gordon (23), Soler (18), T.Turner (16), Rendon (22), Kendrick (13). HR_B.Dozier (14), V.Robles (13). SB_Gore (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Junis 7 5 2 2 2 6
Diekman L,0-6 1-3 3 3 2 0 0
K.McCarthy 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Washington
Corbin 7 5 0 0 0 11
Rodney H,2 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Doolittle W,6-2 BS,4 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:37. A_21,873 (41,313).

