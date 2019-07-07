Nationals 5, Royals 2

Kansas City Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld cf 4 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 4 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 1 Eaton rf 3 1 1 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 2 1 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 1 H.Dzier 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Soto lf 4 1 0 0 Soler rf 4 0 1 0 M.Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 Cthbert 1b 4 0 2 0 Kndrick ph-1b 1 0 1 2 N.Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 2 1 1 1 Mldnado c 3 0 1 0 V.Rbles cf 4 1 2 1 Gore pr 0 1 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 0 Gllgher c 1 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Junis p 2 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Duda ph 1 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 K.McCrt p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 31 5 8 5

Kansas City 000 000 020—2 Washington 010 000 13x—5

E_Diekman (1). DP_Kansas City 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Washington 5. 2B_Merrifield (25), A.Gordon (23), Soler (18), T.Turner (16), Rendon (22), Kendrick (13). HR_B.Dozier (14), V.Robles (13). SB_Gore (13).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Junis 7 5 2 2 2 6 Diekman L,0-6 1-3 3 3 2 0 0 K.McCarthy 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Washington Corbin 7 5 0 0 0 11 Rodney H,2 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Doolittle W,6-2 BS,4 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:37. A_21,873 (41,313).

