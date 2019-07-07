Nationals 5, Royals 2

|Kansas City
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Soto lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cthbert 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Kndrick ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|N.Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gore pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gllgher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Junis p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.McCrt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|020—2
|Washington
|010
|000
|13x—5
E_Diekman (1). DP_Kansas City 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Washington 5. 2B_Merrifield (25), A.Gordon (23), Soler (18), T.Turner (16), Rendon (22), Kendrick (13). HR_B.Dozier (14), V.Robles (13). SB_Gore (13).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Junis
|7
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Diekman L,0-6
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|K.McCarthy
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|Corbin
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Rodney H,2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Doolittle W,6-2 BS,4
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:37. A_21,873 (41,313).
