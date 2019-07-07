Nationals 5, Royals 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .268 Gordon lf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .275 H.Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .282 Soler rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .288 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .226 1-Gore pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .275 Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Junis p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .157 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCarthy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 2 9 2 0 11

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Eaton rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .281 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .304 Soto lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .300 Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .234 c-Kendrick ph-1b 1 0 1 2 0 0 .327 B.Dozier 2b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .233 Robles cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .246 Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .086 a-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 5 8 5 3 6

Kansas City 000 000 020—2 9 1 Washington 010 000 13x—5 8 0

a-grounded out for Corbin in the 7th. b-flied out for Junis in the 8th. c-doubled for Adams in the 8th.

1-ran for Maldonado in the 8th.

E_Diekman (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Washington 5. 2B_Merrifield (25), Gordon (23), Soler (18), Turner (16), Rendon (22), Kendrick (13). HR_B.Dozier (14), off Junis; Robles (13), off Junis. RBIs_Mondesi (51), Gordon (55), Rendon (62), B.Dozier (33), Robles (37), Kendrick 2 (47). SB_Gore (13).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Mondesi, H.Dozier, Lopez 2, Gallagher); Washington 2 (Soto, Corbin). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 11; Washington 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Gomes, Rendon. GIDP_Rendon, Robles.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Cuthbert), (McCarthy, Mondesi, Cuthbert).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 7 5 2 2 2 6 98 5.33 Diekman, L, 0-6 1-3 3 3 2 0 0 15 5.20 McCarthy 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 5.11 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 7 5 0 0 0 11 104 3.34 Rodney, H, 2 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 20 7.78 Doolittle, W, 6-2, BS, 4-23 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 18 3.13

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-0, Doolittle 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:37. A_21,873 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.