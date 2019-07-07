Nationals 5, Royals 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|H.Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Cuthbert 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|1-Gore pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Gallagher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Junis p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCarthy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|0
|11
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|c-Kendrick ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.327
|B.Dozier 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.233
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.086
|a-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|3
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|020—2
|9
|1
|Washington
|010
|000
|13x—5
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Corbin in the 7th. b-flied out for Junis in the 8th. c-doubled for Adams in the 8th.
1-ran for Maldonado in the 8th.
E_Diekman (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Washington 5. 2B_Merrifield (25), Gordon (23), Soler (18), Turner (16), Rendon (22), Kendrick (13). HR_B.Dozier (14), off Junis; Robles (13), off Junis. RBIs_Mondesi (51), Gordon (55), Rendon (62), B.Dozier (33), Robles (37), Kendrick 2 (47). SB_Gore (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Mondesi, H.Dozier, Lopez 2, Gallagher); Washington 2 (Soto, Corbin). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 11; Washington 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Gomes, Rendon. GIDP_Rendon, Robles.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Cuthbert), (McCarthy, Mondesi, Cuthbert).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|7
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|98
|5.33
|Diekman, L, 0-6
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|15
|5.20
|McCarthy
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|5.11
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|11
|104
|3.34
|Rodney, H, 2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|7.78
|Doolittle, W, 6-2, BS, 4-23
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.13
Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-0, Doolittle 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:37. A_21,873 (41,313).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.