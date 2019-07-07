Listen Live Sports

Nationals 5, Royals 2

July 7, 2019 4:27 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306
Mondesi ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .268
Gordon lf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .275
H.Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .282
Soler rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Cuthbert 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .288
Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .226
1-Gore pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .275
Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Junis p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .157
Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCarthy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 2 9 2 0 11
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Eaton rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .281
Rendon 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .304
Soto lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .300
Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .234
c-Kendrick ph-1b 1 0 1 2 0 0 .327
B.Dozier 2b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .233
Robles cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .246
Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .086
a-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 31 5 8 5 3 6
Kansas City 000 000 020—2 9 1
Washington 010 000 13x—5 8 0

a-grounded out for Corbin in the 7th. b-flied out for Junis in the 8th. c-doubled for Adams in the 8th.

1-ran for Maldonado in the 8th.

E_Diekman (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Washington 5. 2B_Merrifield (25), Gordon (23), Soler (18), Turner (16), Rendon (22), Kendrick (13). HR_B.Dozier (14), off Junis; Robles (13), off Junis. RBIs_Mondesi (51), Gordon (55), Rendon (62), B.Dozier (33), Robles (37), Kendrick 2 (47). SB_Gore (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Mondesi, H.Dozier, Lopez 2, Gallagher); Washington 2 (Soto, Corbin). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 11; Washington 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Gomes, Rendon. GIDP_Rendon, Robles.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Cuthbert), (McCarthy, Mondesi, Cuthbert).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis 7 5 2 2 2 6 98 5.33
Diekman, L, 0-6 1-3 3 3 2 0 0 15 5.20
McCarthy 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 5.11
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin 7 5 0 0 0 11 104 3.34
Rodney, H, 2 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 20 7.78
Doolittle, W, 6-2, BS, 4-23 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 18 3.13

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-0, Doolittle 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:37. A_21,873 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

