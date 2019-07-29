Listen Live Sports

Nationals 6, Braves 3

July 29, 2019 10:46 pm
 
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 5 0 1 1
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 3 2 0 0
F.Frman 1b 4 2 3 0 Rendon 3b 5 1 2 4
Dnldson 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Soto lf 3 0 1 1
Duvall rf-lf 3 0 1 1 Kndrick 1b 5 0 2 0
Camargo ss 3 0 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 2 0 0 0
Riley lf 3 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Gomes c 0 2 0 0
J.Wlker p 0 0 0 0 Corbin p 1 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Ad.Snch ph 1 1 1 0
Clbrson ph 1 1 1 1 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0
Incarte cf 2 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 2 Totals 29 6 7 6
Atlanta 000 101 001—3
Washington 110 004 00x—6

E_Rendon (6), B.Dozier (5). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 11. 2B_T.Turner (22). HR_Culberson (4), Rendon (23). SB_J.Soto (8). CS_B.Dozier (2). SF_Duvall (1). S_Corbin (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Keuchel L,3-4 5 1-3 6 4 4 4 4
Sobotka 2-3 1 2 2 2 2
J.Walker 1 0 0 0 3 0
Blevins 1 0 0 0 1 1
Washington
Corbin W,9-5 6 5 2 2 1 8
Suero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rodney 1 1 0 0 0 1
Doolittle 1 1 1 1 0 3

HBP_by Keuchel (Eaton). WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:23. A_24,292 (41,313).

