Nationals 6, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Duvall rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kndrick 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J.Wlker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corbin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ad.Snch ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|001—3
|Washington
|110
|004
|00x—6
E_Rendon (6), B.Dozier (5). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 11. 2B_T.Turner (22). HR_Culberson (4), Rendon (23). SB_J.Soto (8). CS_B.Dozier (2). SF_Duvall (1). S_Corbin (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Keuchel L,3-4
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sobotka
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|J.Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Blevins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Washington
|Corbin W,9-5
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Suero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doolittle
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
HBP_by Keuchel (Eaton). WP_Corbin.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:23. A_24,292 (41,313).
