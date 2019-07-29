Nationals 6, Braves 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Freeman 1b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .308 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Duvall rf-lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .417 Camargo ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .228 Riley lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Walker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Culberson ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .342 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .118 Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Totals 34 3 7 2 1 13

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .284 Eaton rf 3 2 0 0 1 0 .281 Rendon 3b 5 1 2 4 0 2 .318 Soto lf 3 0 1 1 2 2 .286 Kendrick 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .310 Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .238 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244 Gomes c 0 2 0 0 4 0 .213 Corbin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .073 a-Sanchez ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .208 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 29 6 7 6 10 7

Atlanta 000 101 001—3 7 0 Washington 110 004 00x—6 7 2

a-singled for Corbin in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Suero in the 7th. c-homered for Blevins in the 9th.

E_Rendon (6), Dozier (5). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 11. 2B_Turner (22). HR_Culberson (4), off Doolittle; Rendon (23), off Sobotka. RBIs_Duvall (3), Culberson (16), Turner (27), Rendon 4 (80), Soto (67). SB_Soto (8). CS_Dozier (2). SF_Duvall. S_Corbin.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Riley 2); Washington 6 (Turner, Rendon, Kendrick, Dozier, Robles 2). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 3; Washington 3 for 12.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Camargo, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, L, 3-4 5 1-3 6 4 4 4 4 108 3.86 Sobotka 2-3 1 2 2 2 2 22 5.54 Walker 1 0 0 0 3 0 21 0.00 Blevins 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.86 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 9-5 6 5 2 2 1 8 107 3.23 Suero 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.72 Rodney 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 6.92 Doolittle 1 1 1 1 0 3 22 2.86

Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 2-2. HBP_Keuchel (Eaton). WP_Corbin. PB_Flowers (13).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:23. A_24,292 (41,313).

