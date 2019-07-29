Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 6, Braves 3

July 29, 2019 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Freeman 1b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .308
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Duvall rf-lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .417
Camargo ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .228
Riley lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Walker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Culberson ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .342
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .118
Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Totals 34 3 7 2 1 13
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .284
Eaton rf 3 2 0 0 1 0 .281
Rendon 3b 5 1 2 4 0 2 .318
Soto lf 3 0 1 1 2 2 .286
Kendrick 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .310
Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .238
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244
Gomes c 0 2 0 0 4 0 .213
Corbin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .073
a-Sanchez ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .208
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 29 6 7 6 10 7
Atlanta 000 101 001—3 7 0
Washington 110 004 00x—6 7 2

a-singled for Corbin in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Suero in the 7th. c-homered for Blevins in the 9th.

E_Rendon (6), Dozier (5). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 11. 2B_Turner (22). HR_Culberson (4), off Doolittle; Rendon (23), off Sobotka. RBIs_Duvall (3), Culberson (16), Turner (27), Rendon 4 (80), Soto (67). SB_Soto (8). CS_Dozier (2). SF_Duvall. S_Corbin.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Riley 2); Washington 6 (Turner, Rendon, Kendrick, Dozier, Robles 2). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 3; Washington 3 for 12.

Advertisement

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Camargo, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, L, 3-4 5 1-3 6 4 4 4 4 108 3.86
Sobotka 2-3 1 2 2 2 2 22 5.54
Walker 1 0 0 0 3 0 21 0.00
Blevins 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.86
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 9-5 6 5 2 2 1 8 107 3.23
Suero 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.72
Rodney 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 6.92
Doolittle 1 1 1 1 0 3 22 2.86

Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 2-2. HBP_Keuchel (Eaton). WP_Corbin. PB_Flowers (13).

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:23. A_24,292 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown