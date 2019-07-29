Nationals 6, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Duvall rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.417
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Walker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Culberson ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.342
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|1
|13
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Eaton rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.318
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.286
|Kendrick 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Dozier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Gomes c
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|.213
|Corbin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.073
|a-Sanchez ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|6
|10
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|001—3
|7
|0
|Washington
|110
|004
|00x—6
|7
|2
a-singled for Corbin in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Suero in the 7th. c-homered for Blevins in the 9th.
E_Rendon (6), Dozier (5). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 11. 2B_Turner (22). HR_Culberson (4), off Doolittle; Rendon (23), off Sobotka. RBIs_Duvall (3), Culberson (16), Turner (27), Rendon 4 (80), Soto (67). SB_Soto (8). CS_Dozier (2). SF_Duvall. S_Corbin.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Riley 2); Washington 6 (Turner, Rendon, Kendrick, Dozier, Robles 2). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 3; Washington 3 for 12.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Camargo, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 3-4
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|108
|3.86
|Sobotka
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|22
|5.54
|Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|21
|0.00
|Blevins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.86
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 9-5
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|107
|3.23
|Suero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.72
|Rodney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.92
|Doolittle
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|2.86
Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 2-2. HBP_Keuchel (Eaton). WP_Corbin. PB_Flowers (13).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:23. A_24,292 (41,313).
