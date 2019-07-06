Nationals 6, Royals 0

|Kansas City
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld cf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kndrick 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cthbert ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|N.Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Jor.Lop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schrzer p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sprkman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|32
|6
|12
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|Washington
|130
|000
|20x—6
E_Soler (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Washington 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Washington 5. 2B_A.Gordon (22), Eaton (9), V.Robles (14). HR_Suzuki (11). SB_Merrifield (13), Eaton (7), Scherzer (1). CS_T.Turner (3). SF_Rendon (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Sparkman L,2-5
|6
|9
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Jor.Lopez
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Washington
|Scherzer W,9-5
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Rainey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Grace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:44. A_27,863 (41,313).
