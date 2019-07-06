Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals 6, Royals 0

July 6, 2019 7:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld cf-2b 3 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 4 1 2 0
Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 Eaton rf 4 1 2 0
A.Grdon lf 3 0 2 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 1
H.Dzier 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 4 0 2 2
Soler rf 4 0 1 0 Kndrick 2b 4 0 1 0
Duda 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 2 1 0 0
Cthbert ph 1 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 1 1 2
N.Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 1 1 0
Jor.Lop p 0 0 0 0 Schrzer p 2 0 1 0
Mldnado ph 1 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 1 1 0
Gllgher c 3 0 1 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
Sprkman p 2 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 32 6 12 5
Kansas City 000 000 000—0
Washington 130 000 20x—6

E_Soler (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Washington 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Washington 5. 2B_A.Gordon (22), Eaton (9), V.Robles (14). HR_Suzuki (11). SB_Merrifield (13), Eaton (7), Scherzer (1). CS_T.Turner (3). SF_Rendon (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Sparkman L,2-5 6 9 4 4 2 3
Jor.Lopez 2 3 2 1 0 3
Washington
Scherzer W,9-5 7 4 0 0 1 11
Rainey 1 1 0 0 1 0
Grace 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:44. A_27,863 (41,313).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.