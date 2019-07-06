Nationals 6, Royals 0

Kansas City Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld cf-2b 3 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 4 1 2 0 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 Eaton rf 4 1 2 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 2 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 1 H.Dzier 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 4 0 2 2 Soler rf 4 0 1 0 Kndrick 2b 4 0 1 0 Duda 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 2 1 0 0 Cthbert ph 1 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 1 1 2 N.Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 1 1 0 Jor.Lop p 0 0 0 0 Schrzer p 2 0 1 0 Mldnado ph 1 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 1 1 0 Gllgher c 3 0 1 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Sprkman p 2 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 32 6 12 5

Kansas City 000 000 000—0 Washington 130 000 20x—6

E_Soler (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Washington 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Washington 5. 2B_A.Gordon (22), Eaton (9), V.Robles (14). HR_Suzuki (11). SB_Merrifield (13), Eaton (7), Scherzer (1). CS_T.Turner (3). SF_Rendon (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Sparkman L,2-5 6 9 4 4 2 3 Jor.Lopez 2 3 2 1 0 3 Washington Scherzer W,9-5 7 4 0 0 1 11 Rainey 1 1 0 0 1 0 Grace 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:44. A_27,863 (41,313).

